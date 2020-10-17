By Balewa Zyuulu

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has directed the police to speed up investigations into the matter where suspected UPND cadres in company of party leader Hakainde Hichilema allegedly attacked, abducted and disarmed 2 police officers who were deployed to provide smooth passage of the opposition leader in Mpika District, Muchinga Province.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Mr Kampyongo who directed the police to ensure the culprits are brought to book says it is disappointing that opposition political parties are daring government by being at the apex of violence contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Mr Kampyongo says government will not tolerate any form of violence any longer and whoever is found perpetuating violence will be death with.

Meanwhile, Mr Kampyongo says he is not aware whether Mr Hichilema is part of the people summoned by the police in Muchinga province concerning the incident that left seven people injured, with various items stolen amounting to k10 000 .

But the UPND through its Secretary General Stephen Katuka has distanced the party from the incident that happened in Muchinga Province.

PHOENIX NEWS