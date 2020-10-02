By Chileshe Mwango

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned department of immigration senior officers of stern action should they continue with insubordination to higher authorities.

Mr. Kampyongo is concerned that some senior officers in the department have refused to respect their superiors because they think they are the right people to be in positions occupied by their supervisors.

Speaking at the Annual Senior and Regional Immigration Officers Conference, Mr. Kampyongo has also commended the department for transforming itself from delivering services to members of the public to the use of information technology.

And Mr. Kampyongo says his ministry will investigate reports that suspected Patriotic Front cadres are charging people wishing to obtain National Registration Cards in Kanyama Constituency.

On Wednesday, some residents of Kanyama compound who turned up to get their NRCs at Saint Monica’s School complained that cadres were charging them undisclosed amounts of money for them to access the premises where the NRCs were being issued.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kampyongo said the alleged action by the cadres is unlawful and will not be tolerated.

Mr. Kampyongo has also justified the reported ferrying of people hoping to get the NRCs from Kaunda Square to Mutendere Compound where the issuance of NRCs is being conducted in Munali Constituency by the office of the Area Councilor.

Meanwhile, Department of Immigration Managing Director Denny Lungu has disclosed that the department collected about Four Hundred and One Million Kwacha as government revenue against a set target of Three Hundred and Eighty Five Million Kwacha representing a surplus of Sixteen Million Kwacha.

PHOENIX FM NEWS