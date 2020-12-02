Home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has been appointed to act as finance minister in the absence of Dr Bwalya Ng’andu, who collapsed during an event in Livingstone over the weekend.
It is only in Zambia under the notorious PF that a man with such hopeless qualifications can be appointed Finance Minister even for a second. It is a big joke but not surprising .
I know Katondo street has a way of having experienced money changers, what I don’t know is whether this is one of the qualifications the president was looking for in appointing an acting finance minister but it is now glaringly clear that the president has a very narrow widow from which to choose credible individuals to run key ministries from among his flock of ministers and that could be why we are in this mess. BUT STILL THE BUCK STOPS WITH HIM>
Of all people sure?
From Katondo to MOF?
Wonders shall never end!
The Streets are in charge!
Don’t underestimate anyone, not even Street kids!