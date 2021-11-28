I AM A CONTENT PF MEMBER OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE AND SHIWAN’GANDU MP -KAMPYONGO

…..As he thanks Shiwan’gandu electorates for re-electing him as member of parliament.

Sunday, 28th November 2021.

By Smart Eagles 🦅

Opposition Patriotic Front PF Member of the Central Committee Hon Stephen Kampyongo Hon Stephen Kampyongo has maintained that he harbors no intentions to be PF party President when President Lungu steps down.



Hon Kampyongo who is also Shiwan’gandu Constituency Member of Parliament said he was with his position as Elected Member of Parliament and PF member of the central committee.



Speaking when he addressed scores of Mutitima Residents in Nkulungwe Village in Shiwan’gandu yesterday, Hon Kampyongo thanked the people of the earlier for resoundingly voting for him to represent them in parliament..



“ I am grateful to you for the faith you have continued to show in me to respresent you in Parliament and I will never take this privilege for granted, I shall work for yoh as I have always done from the first time you elected me in 2011” Hon Kampyongo said.

He said he will play his part as a PF MP and MCC in ensuring that the party choses a sound minded and credible leader to take over as President of PF from Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu .