KAMPYONGO IS A LIAR, NRC REGISTRATION WAS NEVER A SUCCESS – OTIS BWALYA

United Party for National Development – Lusaka Province IPS Otis Bwalya has said that, contrary to the statement made by Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo, the second phase of National Registration Card issuance was not successful. His statement is a total lie which is very far from the truth and has to be trashed forthwith!

Bwalya said that citizens were being denied their right to obtain an NRC simply because they come from an area which is perceived to be a UPND stronghold. Evidently, most of the people in Southern, Western, Northwestern, some parts of Central and Lusaka Province who qualify to vote have been deliberately disenfranchised by the PF government.

He further said that comparing the 632, 000 citizens that got the National Registration Cards to the targeted 9 million voters the Electoral Commission of Zambia intend to capture in 30 days, the issuance of the NRCs is a sham and a total disaster which under normal circumstances should be prolonged to the normal stipulated period – 90 days in order to reach the attempted far fetched dream of 9 million voters.

Bwalya said that as things stand now, not even in the first phase which was done in the PF stronghold that had more number of days allocated to the issuance of NRCs recorded the number of prospectus voters prior to the physical voter registration, and as such, UPND still maintain its earlier position that, the Electoral Commission of Zambia is not capable of registering more than 9 million voters in 30 days seeing that it is the same government that has failed to reach the target of 730,000 issuance of the NRC in the second phase of the exercise. This shows the intention of PF to deny citizens the right to vote in the forthcoming elections.

Therefore, Bwalya has vowed that UPND, particularly in Lusaka Province, they will not tolerate such violation of constitutional rights for the selfish desires of few individuals who want to retain power at all cost.

INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY DESK.

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE.