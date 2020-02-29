Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has admitted that police killed Frank Mugala, a pupil of Chazanga Primary School in Lusaka and a man of Kalomo district named Richard Bulongo, in the process of quelling anti-gassing protests.

The minister has confirmed that live ammunition was used in both circumstances to quench the riots.

Mr. Kampyongo says police are mandated to use live ammunitions when things go out of hand.

He however could not firmly confirm compensation saying it is dependent on circumstances leading to the death of the victims, which the police are still investigating.

The minister said this when he was answering questions and point of orders from members of parliament.

And the Vice president Inonge Wina has refuted claims that government is involved in the criminal acts of gassing.