KAMPYONGO MUST NOT STRETCH HIS LUCK TOO FAR.

We want to sternly warn Steven Kampyongo that any evil plans to fabricate trumped up charges against UPND President Hakainde Hichilema in order to arrest him, will this time around be vehemently rejected by the people of Zambia. It is not a secret that the Country is already in dire straits because of the suffering caused by the PF through corruption and theft resulting in untold suffering. Even UNIP at its worst cannot be compared with this moribund assemblage of thugs in suits like Kampyongo.

The citizens are on edge and stressful and just require a small spark, and yet Kampyongo and the PF are scheming to arrest the incoming President simply because he has said so. We will not allow it this time.

Edgar Lungu has been boasting that he will win in 2021, so have a lot of his surrogate parties. They are allowed to hallucinate because democracy allows sleeping walking, but what is treasonous about such statements. HH has not broken any law.

PF and Kampyongo must concentrate on bringing down the prices of mealie meal, fuel, electricity and other essentials of life instead of bringing down opposition leaders of HHs clout. That is what must occupy them for now, and not evil attempts to exclude President Hakainde Hichilema from the ballot papers in 2021, by fermenting silly and non existent charges. Whether they like it or not, Zambians want change and have already made up their mind that HH is the next President of Zambia. You want proof? Talk to the people.

Samuel Ngwira

National Youth Information and Publicist Secretary

UPND

Source: UPND MEDIA TEAM