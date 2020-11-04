Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has directed the police to swiftly curb the wearing of military attire among political party cadres.

Mr. Kampyongo says several warnings have been issued but cadres from both the ruling and opposition political parties have continued abusing outfits similar to those for military personnel.

He says it is time for police to enforce the law and arrest any cadre found clad in military outfits irrespective of their political affiliation.

The Home Affairs Minister says the trend should be stopped before the forthcoming 2021 general election as it has the potential to incite political violence.

Mr. Kampyongo was speaking to journalists in Lusaka today, shortly after the official opening of a stakeholder’s engagement workshop for the correctional service bill.