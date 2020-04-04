Laura Miti wrote…

Kampyongo Shames Citizens on ARVs

Protesting, on Hot FM, the News Diggers claim that he had been in self-isolation after being exposed to the Corona Virus, Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo, made an astounding statement:

He said something to the effect of “how would News Diggers Editor, Joseph Mwenda, feel if I said I saw him collecting ARVs at a clinic? If I said that’s why he has lost weight, it’s because he is HIV positive?”

I was amazed that no one on the Hot FM team seemed to be even minimally disturbed with that ministerial suggestion that being on ARVs is something to be very ashamed of. They instead murmured their encouragement and agreement 🙆🏽‍♀️.

Now, if indeed News Diggers incorrectly reported the Minister as being in isolation after exposure to the Corona Virus, that is wrong and the Minister has every right to protest unfactual reporting, that concerns him.

At this point though, a Minister suggesting that being COVID positive is something of high stigma is very worrying. The Minister went on about how his mother would feel and apologised to Ambassadors he met.

What is the Minister saying about those who are indeed positive, about the tens of thousands who have died world wide?

What if Ministers do test COVID positive? Should we treat them as lepers, worthy of vilification? Are the citizens who are right now being infected with the virus his colleague Minister of Health is fighting, guilty of a deep shame?

As for stigmatising the millions of Zambians on ARVs – by simple probability some of them are Mr Kampyongo’s own colleague Ministers – that’s unacceptable.

In not immediately correcting the Minister, the Hot FM Breakfast team failed their HIV Positive listeners and a nation trying to battle COVID-19.