Laura Miti wrote…
Kampyongo Shames Citizens on ARVs
Protesting, on Hot FM, the News Diggers claim that he had been in self-isolation after being exposed to the Corona Virus, Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo, made an astounding statement:
He said something to the effect of “how would News Diggers Editor, Joseph Mwenda, feel if I said I saw him collecting ARVs at a clinic? If I said that’s why he has lost weight, it’s because he is HIV positive?”
I was amazed that no one on the Hot FM team seemed to be even minimally disturbed with that ministerial suggestion that being on ARVs is something to be very ashamed of. They instead murmured their encouragement and agreement 🙆🏽♀️.
Now, if indeed News Diggers incorrectly reported the Minister as being in isolation after exposure to the Corona Virus, that is wrong and the Minister has every right to protest unfactual reporting, that concerns him.
At this point though, a Minister suggesting that being COVID positive is something of high stigma is very worrying. The Minister went on about how his mother would feel and apologised to Ambassadors he met.
What is the Minister saying about those who are indeed positive, about the tens of thousands who have died world wide?
What if Ministers do test COVID positive? Should we treat them as lepers, worthy of vilification? Are the citizens who are right now being infected with the virus his colleague Minister of Health is fighting, guilty of a deep shame?
As for stigmatising the millions of Zambians on ARVs – by simple probability some of them are Mr Kampyongo’s own colleague Ministers – that’s unacceptable.
In not immediately correcting the Minister, the Hot FM Breakfast team failed their HIV Positive listeners and a nation trying to battle COVID-19.
that’s shameful.stigimatisation from the minister! how will his supporters in his constituency who are HIV positive and on ARVs feel? where is the minister of religious affairs? this lady is supposed to offer counsel kampyongo not to discriminate people living positively. It is an offence for someone to do that. let’s be considerate in the way talk even if we have money. HUMBLENESS is the only way.
Hot FM breakfast show anchors have a soft spot for PF leaders. Surely, how could they allow the minister to proceed in that line. I must admit the minister acted childishly. These are leaders who do not even understand the importance of disclosure. Why should the minister even go to a radio station to prove that he doesn’t have the Covid-19 disease when the earlier statement he made was sufficient. Another mad PF official writes that HH has laced the sanitizers he intends to donate with the Covid-19 virus, are these people normal. Hot FM you indeed failed as a radio station in stopping stigmatising HIV person by allowing Kampyongo to talk in that manner.