KAMPYONGO SHOCKED BY GREEN PARTY LEADER’S GESTURE TO PAY BACK PART OF THE MONEY HE OWES THE TREASURY.

…. says he fully acknowledges and respects the ruling of the ConCourt that Ordered all Ministers who stayed in office in 2016 to pay government .

Lusaka/ 21st, December 2020

By Smart Eagles 🦅

Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo is humbled and at the same time shocked by Green Party President Peter Sinkamba’s gesture to pay part of the money he owes the treasury for staying in his ministerial office after the dissolution of parliament in 2016.

Mr Sinkamba last week paid K55, 000 to government out of which K30, 000 is for Mr Musenge and K25, 000 for Hon Kampyongo who are among the 64 Ministers that stayed stayed in office after the dissolution of parliament.

Hon Kampyongo has commended the opposition leader for the gesture which he says shows that people appreciate the role he has continued to play in the governance of the nation.

“ I think for me at this point what matters most is that Mr Sinkamba has shown appreciation for my service to mother zambia and as such has opted to pay the money I am owing the treasury even when he is well aware that I have at no time refused to acknowledge the ruling of the constitutional court and pay the money as ordered” Hon Kampyongo said.

Speaking in an interview with Smart Eagles today, Hon Kampyongo said that he would further be engaging Mr Sinkamba to understand the genesis of his gesture.

He said that engaging president Sinkamba so as to ensure that it does not appear that he is unable to execute the ConCourt obligation.

