KAMPYONGO SHOULD CONSIDER ARRESTING EDGAR LUNGU FIRST BEFORE THREATENING PRESIDENT HH

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President

News diggers have carried a report of threats of arrest from Kampyongo against President HH.

Kampyongo is saying that he will arrest president HH if he continues claiming 2021 victory.

President Lungu on the other page is even claiming 2026 victory. We thus wonder who is supposed to be arrested first.

Ba Kampyongo please take our advise. Osasobelela kusogolo kwa mfuti. Such kind of an arrest could have been possible years back. Kampyongo doesn’t anymore have such powers for abuse at his disposal. I can bet with Kampyongo he no longer have such powers to arrest President HH without expecting fatal consequences.

Tabalanda sana

