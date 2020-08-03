KAMPYONGO STANDS WITH POLICE IN DEMILITARIZING POLITICAL ACTIVITIES

By Logic Lukwanda

The government has commended the Zambia police through deputy inspector general of police bonnie kapeso for starting the process to engage political parties in an effort to demilitarize political activities in Zambia.

Home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says no offensive weapons should be allowed in political activities.

He told phoenix news that the move from the police high command is commendable and those being engaged should be sincere in order to make progress in stopping political violence in the country.

