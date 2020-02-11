Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has told opposition political parties participating in the forthcoming Chilubi Parliamentary by elections to stop being cry babies and focus on their campaigns.

Speaking when he appeared on ZNBC’s main evening news, Kampyongo said it was wrong for the opposition to claim they have been pushed out of the island.

He wondered why opposition political parties want to campaign in the same areas as the President when the constituency is vast.

Kampyongo stated that it is not possible for all political parties to campaign in the same area at the same time hence the need for those crying foul to stop.

He said the President is only in the area for a few days.

Both the UPND and NDC through their leaders Hakainde Hichilema and Chishimba Kambwili have cried foul alleging that they have been pushed out of Chilubi Island.