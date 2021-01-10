KAMPYONGO TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
Minister of Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at Chinsali General Hospital.
Mr Kampyongo tested positive whilst on a tour of duty in his constituency, Shiwangandu, and has since been put in isolation at Chinsali General Hospital where he is receiving treatment.
This is according to a statement issued by Ministry of Home Affairs Public Relations Officer Nephas Chifuta.
