KAMPYONGO TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Minister of Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at Chinsali General Hospital.

Mr Kampyongo tested positive whilst on a tour of duty in his constituency, Shiwangandu, and has since been put in isolation at Chinsali General Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

This is according to a statement issued by Ministry of Home Affairs Public Relations Officer Nephas Chifuta.