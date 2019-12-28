The government has warned UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to manage his political frustrations responsibly and avoid anything that brings him into conflict with the law.

Acting Information Minister Stephen Kampyongo says government has observed with amusement the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s growing frustration at the prospects of losing an election for the sixth time.

Mr Kampyongo says his statement against ECZ chairperson justice Essau Chulu as reported on his facebook and twitter pages is not only intimidating but tantamount to inciting citizens into civil disobedience against government.

He says Mr Hichilema knows that he is miles behind the PF administration President Lungu’s support and popularity from the people ahead of 2021 election.