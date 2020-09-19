KAMPYONGO WARNS AGAINST ABUSE OF NRC OFFICERS BY POLITICIANS

….. Announces that phase two of the exercise commences on the 20th of September 2020.

By Smart Eagles 🦅

GOVERNMENT has announced the commencement of phase two of the national registration exercise in the five remaining provinces.

Speaking at a media Briefing in Lusaka today, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo said that phase two of the exercise will begin tomorrow 20th September 2020.

He said that the second phase of the exercise shall run for fourty days and will cover Lusaka, Central, Muchinga, Western and Southern Provinces respectively.

“This phase two of the exercise is earmarked to capture 730 eligible persons and in this regard the Registration teams will visit all corners of the provinces in phase two in order to accord everyone including those in far flung areas to access National Registration cards”Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo has warned all foreign nationals who may want to take advantage of the mobile registration exercise and attempt to obtain the Zambian national identity cards and which they do not qualify for.

And Hon Kampyongo has since sternly warned everyone who will interrupt the work or intimidate the registration officers that they will committing an offense according to the National Registrations act and the long arm of the law will definitely catch up with them.

“ The exercise had also witnessed an increased in the abuse of children by greedy elderly people, who intentionally paraded the minnors with NRCs which where issues elderly people with the view to discredit the exercise”Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo said that his Ministry shall ensure all reports of abuse are investigated thoroughly and the people behind the abuse of innocent children brought to book.