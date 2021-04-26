KAMPYONGO WARNS CITIZENS TO DESIST FROM ISSUING THREATS AGAINST GOV’T OFFICIALS

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned citizens to Desist from issuing threats to Government officials.

Mr Kampyongo has told Journalists in Lusaka that the ministry will use the adequate laws to tackle the threats being made to any individual.

He says it does not matter whether one is a chief or an ordinary citizen but that the law shall visit anyone threatening another citizen.

Recently Senior Chief Mukuni Of The Toka-Leya Peaple Warned Mr. Kampyongo To Release His Wife Who Is Detained At Woodlands Police Last Week.