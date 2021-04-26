KAMPYONGO WARNS CITIZENS TO DESIST FROM ISSUING THREATS AGAINST GOV’T OFFICIALS
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned citizens to Desist from issuing threats to Government officials.
Mr Kampyongo has told Journalists in Lusaka that the ministry will use the adequate laws to tackle the threats being made to any individual.
He says it does not matter whether one is a chief or an ordinary citizen but that the law shall visit anyone threatening another citizen.
Recently Senior Chief Mukuni Of The Toka-Leya Peaple Warned Mr. Kampyongo To Release His Wife Who Is Detained At Woodlands Police Last Week.
You also stop threatten citizens and leave everything in the hands of IG. You are a civil servant and not a trained police officer. A minister is a servant of the people who carries out civic duties and not threats imposed on citizens. Check on the CVs left behind your predicesors cant you admire them?
only few days you will be out of office.
take it ease young man. you still have long time ahead of you.
You wonder when dunderheads speak, they say exactly the opposite of what they are doing. Is the word warning the only phrase you have in your vocabulary? Is it he Queen’s language that is foreign to some of you? How can you say do not insult mwaumfwa bafyatile aini? If you did, are you also not insulting? Some people have reduced honorable offices to the lowest caliber and primitivity, just to confirm they are a total misplacement. S
What post does Nawakwi hold in the government?