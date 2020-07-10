KAMPYONGO WARNS REGISTRATION OF UNDER AGE FOR NRCS

By Mastone Monze

Government has warned parents against registering children who have not attained 16 years, which is the statutory age of acquiring a National Registration Card -NRC-.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has told Phoenix News in Monze that the law will visit any person who will be found wanting as the mobile issuance of NRCs commence.

Mr Kampyongo said after the 2021 elections, his ministry will ensure all villages in the country have a village register of all the children in villages.

PHOENIX FM NEWS