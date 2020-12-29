KAMPYONGO WARNS THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY SUPPORTING UPND
” We will chase you out of Zambia for choosing not to support us”
KAMPYONGO WARNS HAVOC PLANNERS
Government has unearthed a scam in which a team of foreign nationals has allegedly been engaged by a named opposition political party to cause havoc ahead of the 2021 General election.
And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has ordered the alleged foreign mercenaries to leave the country immediately.
Mr. Kampyongo says security authorities will have no choice but to hound out the foreign mercenaries if they fail to heed his directive to leave the country.
Speaking in an interview in Lusaka, Mr. Kampyongo said Government works with well-meaning foreign nationals as partners to bring development but will not tolerate those with bad intentions.
He said some opposition leaders still have a colonial mindset and cannot lead the country in the right direction.
Mr. Kampyongo also said those using propaganda and false statements to cause anarchy will be visited by the law.
And Mr. Kampyongo has stated that he will not step down as Home Affairs Minister because he was appointed to serve Zambians and not opposition politicians.
He said his Ministry is mandated to maintain internal security and will not allow anyone to risk the lives of Zambians.
INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITIES WANT ZAMBIA TO BE IN PEACE AND NOT THE WAY, KAMPYONGO, YOU HAVE PUT IT. IF YOU FOLLOW THE CONSTITUTION THE WHOLE WORLD WILL BE ABLE TO WORK WITH YOU AND THAT IS WHY ZAMBIA IS POOR BECAUSE OF YOUR ARROGANCE AND SATANISM OR DEVILISH ACTS YOU ARE IMPOSING ON INNOCENT ZAMBIANS. YOU ARE DICTATORS, PLANNING TO KILL HICHILEMA JUST BECAUSE HE IS STANDING FOR PRESIDENCY OF ZAMBIA. PF’S TERRORIST ATTACHES ON HICHILEMA AND ANY UPND SUPPORTER SHOULD BE ADDRESSED BY ICC BECAUSE KAMPYONGO AND HIS LUNGU ARE EVEN PUTTING MORE PRESSURE ON TERRORISM WITHIN ZAMBIA. GOD HELP US SORT OUT PF DEVILS TO MOVE OUT OF POWER SOON.
I think we need a colonial mindset to develop and improve on our human rights record.
We seem to have an outbreak of Cerebral Malaria in this country!
Ukusabaila kwachilamo!
School is also very important!
Kampyongo needs to tone down and understand that there are rules for engaging the international community if you have ought against any in that community! That is why we have the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Otherwise, we can confidently say there is no scam here! We are just being Paranoid here where we view everyone with suspicion! No one is out to destroy you. The blood you have shed without remorse is making you drunk and confused! There are consequences for shedding innocent blood. No one goes unpunished!
Why is your conscious troubled?
Stop the unfounded lies.
Are you not the one who has made too many false alarms before?
Are you not the one who alarmed the nation early 2020 that a named political party (UPND) was behind the gassings? Over 50 people died and we are still waiting for the report!
Your same mouth said a named opposition political party was behind the Market fires. What has happened to that false alarm?
It’s evident that you have the blessings of your boss in your wrongdoings. It’s clear you won’t be fired for your recent bloodshed. One thing that is clear is Zambians supporting this nonsense will be the casualties!
Please stick to the Zambian lane. You won’t win that battle you want to start with the International Community! We don’t want Economic sanctions on our country! You should learn to speak the TRUTH!
THIS IS NOW PANICKING, PF IS PANICKING, AND IT IS AT THIS STAGE THAT OPPOSITION MUST TAKE ON PF, FOR WHEN A POLITICAL PARTY IS PANICKING LIKE WE ARE SEEING NOW WITH PF, IT MEANS THEY ARE AT WEAKEST LEVEL, THEY LIVE IN FEAR, THERE IS SOMETHING MAKING THEM PANIC AND IT IS THE CORRUPTION, THE THIEVING, THE PLUNDER AND THE LOOTING THEY HAVE BEEN ENGAGING IN ALL THE YEARS. IT IS THE ILLIGALITIES INCLUDING TREASONABLE ILLIGALITIES THEY HAVE COMMITTED MAKING THEM PANIC. THEY HAVE NO OTHER WAY TO GO ROUND THEIR MISDEEDS BUT TO RESORT TO FURTHER CRIMINALITY, BLACKMAILING, THREATS, KILLINGS AND MURDERS. TRUTH IS KAMPYOOOONGO IS FRIGHTENED OF WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO HIM AND HIS FAMILY SHOULD PF LOSE POWER NEXT YEAR. HENCE THE PANICKING AND THE YAPPING. THE MONEY AND MATERIALS THEY HAVE STOLEN FROM US ARE BECOMING BITTER AND BITTER AS WE GET CLOSER TO THE ELECTIONS. KAMPYOOOONGO AND THE FIRE TENDERSCANDAL, THE STREET BOY IS NOT SLEEPING, WHAT MORE NOW AFTER COMMITTING MURDER!? I AM SURE HE IS SENSING JAIL.
He was appointed to serve Zambians and not opposition politicians?!!***, Are opposition politicians not Zambians according to Kampyongo’s definition?, Balungu see the calibre of your ministers, here I have not even spoken about Lusambo Yet.
Do we have the president in zambia? Did kampyongo finished school? kampyongo may bring war in zambia if he is not checked!! Churches can you organise maths demonstration against kampyongo.