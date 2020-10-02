Last Kicks of a Dying Horse…

Kampyongo will Pay for Denying NRC’s to Millions of Frustrated Zambians – Simata

By CiC Reporter | 2 Oct 2020 | Lusaka

A spot-check by CIC in Lusaka city has made a shock discovery that the much anticipated phase 2 of the Mobile National Registration Card (NRC) excercise, a scheme which has evidently deprived NRC’s to millions of Zambians living in provinces like Lusaka, Southern, Central, Western and Copperbelt provinces, (UPND strongholds) has NOT, and will NEVER take place. The time allocated to the excercise has expired, and actual physical voter Registration begins this month, on 28 October 2020.

In an interview conducted this morning in Kabwata with the UPND Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary Cde Mainda Simataa, the visibly agitated IPS said that the Constituency leadership is overwhelmed with thousands of people, mostly youths, demanding NRC’s and want to vote, but their efforts to register are being frustrated. Simataa adds that that PF Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo shamelessly lied to the nation about phase 2 of the mobile NRC excercise which is still ongoing at full speed in PF strongholds were PF is dishing out NRC’s to foreigners and underage children like sweets.

Simataa laments that what the Constituency and concerned citizens at large now found more shocking and abhorrent, is that Kampyongo has now given PF cadres and councillors the license to hijack and take control of the regular government NRC offices, and cadres are charging citizens a fee to get a service which they are constitutionally entitled to as a right.

Simataa described Mr Kampyongo as a fearful and desperate man who knows that his days in government are numbered, and that his NRC rigging excercise and abuse of police to threaten and arrest those who expose or try to stop such scams, is symbolic of the last kicks of a dying horse…of which he would pay for denying millions of Zambians their right to vote.