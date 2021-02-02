Kampyongo’s arrest of Anthony and Nawa is meant to Provoke UPND – Simataa

HE WANTS TO SPILL MORE BLOOD

By CIC Reporter | 1 Feb 2021 | Lusaka

Firebrand UPND aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 Mainda Simataa says he’s disappointed that covid19 survivor, Home Affairs Minister Kampyongo, has decided to spit in the face of God by using his second chance at life to persecute the opposition and silence the voices for change and justice.

“Fresh out of quarantine and his first act is to issue an arrest order for President HH’s aides Anthony and Nawa, he wants to shed more innocent blood because he’s hoping we’re going to come out in solidarity for Anthony and Nawa so that he can shed more blood” said Simataa who’s also Kabwata constituency information and Publicity Secretary.

Simataa has charged that Kampyongo is a political cadre for President Lungu who’s learning and playing by the Ugandan dictator Museveni’s play book of using police to intimidate and abuse the opposition.

Simataa has warned that the many crimes PF officials are committing now will not go unpunished. “The tables are turning this August, a day of reckoning is coming, the first shall be last, and the last shall be first. Nothing will stop us from speaking for the people and exposing theft, corruption and crimes of duplicate issuing of NRC’S in the north and other areas PF has earmarked for rigging”.