KAMPYONGO’S HEAD IS TOO BIG FOR NOTHING; WHY DISENFRANCHISE OTHER REGIONS?– Sikaile Sikaile

Home affairs minister Steven Kampyongo, wants to speak like he is a holy demon when we know all the details of his ministry and the PF government at large their plans ahead of 2021 general elections. His thinking capacity is too low for home affairs ministerial position.

Only Edgar Lungu can give such key positions to thugs like Kampyongo. Ministry like home affairs needs people with a sober mind.

We know how PF government has induced the Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ), turning it into a PF organisation. Because everything the Electoral commission is doing does not reflect the interest of Zambians, but that of PF and its surrogates.

We blame Edgar Lungu who has no vision for hiring people of low calibre like Kampyongo, Bownman Lusambo, Davis Chama, Davis Mwila,Sunday Chanda and many others to be deliberating on national issues. These cadres in public institutions have ruined the future of our nation.

From planning to arrest their opponent HH, gassing, burning markets, to registering foreigners as voters and now trying to disenfranchise regions perceived to be opposition strongholds by delaying and suspending the issuance of NRCs deliberately. If Kampyongo thinks we don’t know what they’re doing, then he’s lying to himself and soon they will all be made answerable for these criminal actions.

We know all their tricks, but let them know that they are riding a dangerous horse.It is criminal for Kampyongo and the PF government to deny other regions from exercising their democratic rights by denying them NRCs.

I’m warning Kampyongo and the Electoral Commission of Zambia to make their heads work accordingly by doing the right thing. Allow the issuance of NRCs in all the ten provinces to be conducted fairly before it is too late. Esau Chulu, we know what you are planning and next year you will not be allowed to announce fake results again. My advice to you is that resign now.

If you people decides to continue with this nonsense! of discriminating other regions regarding the issuance of NRCs, you will all soon pay heavily as the law visits you.

Kampyongo, should remember that there is life after politics. For PF, this is not the time for ARROGANCE, this is time to reflect on how you have conducted yourselves the last nine years of being in office. And in your case Kampyongo, you have a bad record and it’s high time you ask for forgiveness from Zambians than sending empty threats as though you are addressing little kids in your house because of those guns you procured.

May I also remind you that your name has been already cited to the international community and human rights watch groups for terrorism acts and funding political violence against your political opponents and critics in Zambia.

If the threats on the life of Mr.Hakainde Hichilema, continues we will have no option again but to notify international communities again as stakeholders to raise alarms just like we did earlier this year over the killing of opposition members and critics all sponsored by President Edgar Lungu and PF government.

Furthermore, the PF government should tell the people of Zambia why they have procured a lot of guns and military weapons. Do we have a security threat?

It will be unfortunate if all these guns PF government has bought are meant to fight poor citizens ahead of 2021 general elections. PF will not succeed at all in bringing trouble in our nation.

If the PF government wants to arrest HH based on Nawakwi’s innuendos, why can’t Zambian people rise against Edgar Lungu who has failed to clear his image for funding a terrorist group in Rwanda?

