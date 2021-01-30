BY Tinkerbel Mwila

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has criticized the statement issued by home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo in parliament on the shooting of state prosecutor Nsama Nsama and upnd sympathizer Joseph Kaunda saying it left many questions unanswered.

In a ministerial statement in parliament on Thursday, Mr Kampyongo disclosed that the suspect in the killing of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda has been charged and faces prosecution.

But TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says the statement has too many unanswered questions which need clarification as who ordered the shooting among other pertinent ones.

Mr Nyambe explains that the minister needed to tell the Zambian people the reasons the police used live bullets when dispersing the unarmed civilians.

He says the home affairs minister must reveal details that are contained in the report than just giving the Zambian people half-baked information.

