Kandolo has multifaceted Benefits- Dr. Canisius Banda

Development activist, Pilgrim Dr. Canisius Banda has given economic and nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes locally known as kandolo.

He has advised Zambians to take sweet potato farming seriously for wealthy creation as the product has the potential to not only increase family income base but also increase forex which is very key to the stabilization of the Kwacha.

He also advanced that kandolo (sweet potatoes) is very healthy and we should all begin to contemplate good meals for healthy bodies as a healthy population is a wealthy nation