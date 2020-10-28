Kanganja condemns, warns violent PF cadres

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has condemned and warned ruling party cadres who violently clashed in Lusaka’s Chawama Compound yesterday.

In a statement this morning, Kanganja said the cadres caused anarchy and disturbed the peace of innocent members of the public.

“They further took to the streets of Chawama and blocked some roads thereby causing panic and fear to the public,” Kanganja reported.

He said police officers were deployed to the area to restore order and investigations had been launched with a view of bringing perpetrators to book.

“Initial investigations have revealed that two groups of Patriotic Front (PF) youths in Chawama clashed thereby causing anarchy and disturbing the peace of innocent members of the public,” Kanganja revealed.

“I am warning all those PF youths who were involved in yesterday’s public disorder that police will catch up with them,” Kanganja warned.

He said all public activities such as meetings, processions and protests were guided by the Public Order Act, therefore, all those wished to undertake such activities should always engage the police.

“Any conduct to the contrary shall attract the wrath of the law,” warned. Kanganja.

©Kalemba