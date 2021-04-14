INSPECTOR General of police Kakoma Kanganja has condemned Patriotic Front cadres who stormed Ministry of Works and Supply offices to harass a woman they accused of belonging to the opposition United Party for National Development.

Mr Kanganja said the conduct by the cadres is uncalled for and illegal as it is not backed by any provision of the law.

In a statement made available to Mwebantu, Mr Kanganja said political cadres have no right or justification to harass government workers under any circumstance.

“It is with great dismay that police have noticed high levels of hooliganism being exhibited by some political cadres under the pretext of politicking.

One such example is a video circulating on social media in which alleged Patriotic Front Cadres are seen harassing a public service employee, accusing them of being members of a named opposition political party,” he said.

Mr Kanganja said if cadres have any grievance against any government official, they should channel such grievances through relevant authorities who should independently assess the complaint and find a lasting solution.

“Cadres should also be reminded that civil servants are qualified to do the work tasked to them professionally hence they should be allowed to work without any harassment or intimidation,” he said.

The IG said his command will not tolerate any criminality perpetuated under the guise of politics and has since advised public officers who may be harassed by cadres to report to any nearest police station for possible prosecution.

“As much as we may all be aware that this is an election year, the Zambia Police shall not tolerate any provocative behavior with potential to cause mayhem or bring about public disorder.

All political cadres whether from the ruling or opposition political parties should stick to their lane as they conduct their political activities,” Mr Kanganja said.