KANGANJA HAS REDUCED THE POLICE SERVICE TO PF CADRES PLAY GROUND

“Better days are coming. We shall restore the dignity and respect for our men and women in uniform” -Kangombe

Since the coming of the Patriotic Front (PF) into power, we have seen very important institutions in our country being reduced to play grounds of Party cadres. One such institution is the Zambia Police service.



The police Inspector General Mr. Kakoma Kanganja working with PF officials have taken away the powers, respect and dignity that our men and women in uniform deserve. It is very disheartening to see our men and women in uniform saluting and taking orders from political party cadres and the police chief is comfortably watching this. Unfortunately, even the President who is supposed to protect such institution against any abuse is also comfortable with this threat to national security.



How can a government be so careless to legalize lawlessness in the name of politics. This is not funny and PF itself will be devoured by this monster they have created. Remember these cadres started by attacking the opposition members then they went for a cabinet minister and now they have started attacking the police right at the police station. Next they will start attacking Judges and when there is no one to attack they will attack the president himself. This is how much we have compromised the national security our country. Our markets are now called barracks for cadres. Surely this PF leadership is a curse to our country.



I want to put it on record that we stand with our men and women in uniform as they pass through this persecution from the police IG and his minions. We are assuring our officers that better days are coming when they will be allowed to execute their duties without any interference. Days are coming when their respect and dignity will be restored.



We urge our men and women in uniform to remain strong and resolute during this period. As we heard towards elections police officers and many other institutions should remember that it’s not only voting time but also the time to liberate themselves from PF cadres. Our first priority when in government is to clean up the public service and restore professionalism. We shall get rid of all the ghost PF workers who are draining our country’s treasury. We shall also restore order in the local councils; all markets will be managed by local authorities. Law and order will be our firm; you can’t develop a nation using lawlessness and disorder. This is what PF has done and we shall avoid it.



We shall make sure that our youths are given formal employment and business opportunities so that they can contribute to the development of our country. We shall also harness the God given talents and potential of our people. No one will be left behind; everyone will participate in building the economy of our country regardless of political affiliation, tribe and status in society. We shall not make hypocritical pronouncements of “one Zambia one nation” on the national broadcaster but in practice dividing the country. We shall practice the spirit of unity in truth and this is why we are called UINTED Party for National DEVELOPMENT. Unity and Development is vital for our country’s prosperity. Join UPND and register to vote.

