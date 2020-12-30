By CIC PF Reporter.

KANGANJA IS BETTER THAN KAPESO PANTU ALITUMPA ULYA HE BEAT UP PF CADRES AT COURT BAMUCHENJESHA NAENA KAPESO WAS ON HH PAYROLL-MWILA.

PF Secretary General Hon Davis Mwila has celebrated the firing of Bone Kapeso saying he was a nuisance and not friendly to PF cadres. Mr Mwila wondered how a deputy Police Inspector General would be against PF cadres of the ruling party at a time when security was needed in Zambia. Mr Mwila has accused and described Mr Kapeso as being a nuisance and and a barrier to many PF cadres operations in Lusaka after he threatened to break their bones and get paid for it. He says time and again many PF cadres have complained about Mr Kapeso’s conduct favoring the opposition.

He said that when the news of Kanganja being fired showed up him (Hon Davis Mwila) almost fainted with fear and shock until changes where made to instead keep Kanganja and get rid of Kapeso. Speaking to CIC in Lusaka this afternoon Hon Mwila said that PF was not safe with Kapeso as DIG operations but have trust and confidence with Charity Katanga from the Ccopperbelt who has been promoted to replace Mr Kapeso.

“Bamuchenjesha alemona kwait alikwata sana amano Kapeso” (He has been fixed he thought he was so clever).

“Tamwamwene efyo aumine abaice pa court ? Ukuma abaice kwati katwishi bambi baliya namu ma cells twalisa amba ukupapata pakuti bafume ama cadre ba PF ninshi muntu washani uyu ta twali nankwe nakelefye limbi alefola nakuli HH.

Pantu takwaba ukuma abaice filia ba muchenjesha naena”

(You didn’t see how he beat up PF cadres at court? Beating cadres like no mans business others even ended up in custody we where all shocked until we started begging for them to be released we wondered what type of a person he was, it’s very clear he was not with us maybe he was drawing salary from HH there is no way he could have beaten PF cadres like that) said Hon Mwila.

Mr Mwila said PF has confidence in Kanganja very much because he listens and understands the party needs, he said Kanganja is way better than Kapeso so it’s good that his contract has been extended.

But former DIG operations Mr Kapeso has responded that he does not care or worry about the job that is full of malice and unfairness saying he has God to worry about not the job.

