By Patson Chilemba

The blood of state prosecutor Nsama Chipyoka and the UPND cadre who were killed by the police is on the Stephen Kampyongo and Kakoma Kanganja’s heads, says ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the brutal killings by the police of state prosecutor Nsamaand a UPND cadre, with inspector general of police Kakoma Kanganja claiming that they were killed in unclear circumstances, Panji said Kanganja was very much aware that the two were killed by the police, and that the killings were on his and Home Affairs minister Kampyongo’s head, for encouraging the brutality.

Col Panji said in a normal society Kampyongo and Kanganja would both resign from their positions on moral grounds, “if at all they have any.”

“Whatever the IG says the back stops at him and the minister, and I hope one day they will be made to answer for these killings which are happening. The police force is more like a PF police. They have turned everyone who does not agree with the PF as an opposition who must be fought,” Col Panji said.

He said what happened yesterday was against all the norms of police training, saying it was against police training to use live billets in crowd control, saying live bullets could only be used when the life of an officer was at stake, and even then the bullet would only be used to maim and not to kill.

Col Panji said most procedures were not followed, including first issuing a warning for the crowd to disperse.

“Then what follows is that if you don’t disperse we are going to use teargas…these killings in my view is on the IG and the command. They have failed to train police officers,” said Col Panji.

And good governance specialist Francisco Mumba said the loss of the two innocent lives could have been avoided if the police acted professionally and with restraint.

“How long should the country continue losing its citizens because of political differences?

The matter before the Police as regards summoning of UPND leader could not have raised the so much drama we have witnessed if the Police acted professionally. The issue has turned purely political!” said Mumba. “It is difficult to comprehend of these developments. Did the situation demand use of live bullets? Who gave the command to shoot?These questions must be answered by the Police.” -Daily Revelation