National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has challenged Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to resign over the arrest of Pilato describing him as the worst Inspector General of Police Zambia has ever had.

Mr Kambwili said the arrest of Human Rights Activists Pilato, Laura Miti and Bonwell Mwewa is unacceptable and an infringement on people’s rights to assemble.

He told Journalists after appearing in the Lusaka Magistrate Court that Churches are exempted from notifying the Police to have any form of gathering.

Mr Kambwili said the hounding of Pilato at the Catholic Church in Livingstone is therefore unacceptable and has urged the Police to refuse to be used by the PF regime to stifle on the rights of citizens.

Police in Livingstone on Saturday arrested Human rights defender and artist Pilato and charged him with unlawful assembly.

And Human rights activists Laura Miti and Bornwell Mwewa have also been detained by Police after they travelled to Livingstone to negotiate Pilato’s release.

Pilato was addressing scores of youths at a Church in Livingstone’s Libuyu Township at a meeting dubbed Youth Insaka.

Police stormed the meeting and picked him up and later charged with unlawful assembly.