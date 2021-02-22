BY SIKAILE SIKAILE

MR KANGANJA SIR BWANA MKUBWA DON’T DESTROY YOUR NAME COMPLETELY THERE IS LIFE AFTER BEING PIG

As a saying goes, “a good name is better than riches”. Sir, I have followed your career a little bit. I found that you one of the most decorated police officers. You are highly trained, and a member of an elite tactical team an equivalent of the SWAT team of the USA.The fact that Dr. Levy Mwanwasa picked you to lead the taskforce on corruption was not a fluke. It was all in your experience and work ethics. Imagine, you are one of the few officers to have investigated a former head of state in Dr Chiluba.That in itself counts for something, Sir.

Sir, I am also aware that you served under the current president Dr. EC Lungu at home affairs as a head of registrar of societies.On the other hand, your spokes person, junior Commissioner Mwata Katongo has no field experience. Since, training she has been holding desk jobs at Force Headquarters. I know she has studied mass communication.Because of her lack of field experience, she has become a police spin Doctor as opposed to being a spokes person. Sir, a man of your experience should have surrounded himself with experienced vets.

Your statement yesterday through your spokes person has forced me to say something and hopefully you will read my concern and see some sense if not nosense.

This is what you Mr Kanganja said yesterday morning: *As Zambia police we are not aware of any officers from our offices going to search for the imaginary weapons in Shibuyunji district at the HH’S inlaws. Its purely propaganda meant to dent the image of the police and we are warning that the police have officially launched Investigations to the said misinformation going round on social media and culprits will be brought to book.” Said Ms Katongo on your behalf.*

If this statement means something to you Sir, to me it means nothing but an insult to Zambians. In fact a person who issued this statement is endangering your officers and has vindicated our daily cries that PF cadres are in police uniforms.From that statement, the public may lose trust in the uniform meaning every time they see any one in police uniform, they will opt to defend themselves because they don’t know whether they are dealing with real officers or criminals like in the Shibuyunji incident. For this reason, people may treat any uniformed staff with suspicion and this statement will be their defense.

And that can be a recipe for anarchy.I really don’t know your standard operation procedure. But, in any civilised society Sir, you could have dispatched officers to go to Shibuyunji to interview credible witnesses willing to provide evidence on what they saw, heard and possibly touched. That is before issuing that premature statement. Sir, you are neither psychics nor fortunetellers, you needed to be on the ground to appreciate what was there. You cannot play politics with security of this nation Zambians have had too much of this drama remember to date you have failed to tell us who gassed the country.

When your officers shot Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda at Force Headquarters ground, I heard you tiptoeing around denying, officers were involved. However, you were overwhelmed by video evidence. It was attempted to try and accuse HH’s imaginary hired snipers who later on turned to be identified as one of your officers this is according to the report you gave your boss Mr Lungu. But, because videos were already circulating in public, no mater how Mr Antonio Mwanza tried that angle, it could not work Sir, that’s not the oath you took of telling lies its criminal. The oath is to tell the truth no matter what and one day you shall be held responsible for this mess in your individual capacity as a public office bearer .

The image of the service is getting dented and you are doing nothing about it.You may have had a covert operation with may be retired police officers and reserved denial ability. But, you could have even pretended to be on the ground investigating. Or is it because it is HH’s family? The truth is, you Sir, are aware of that operation, you sanctioned it. But, the conduct of your officers was embarrassing to say the least even a common poacher wouldn’t do that.They became grave diggers, digging for weapons that were not there. Therefore, to save face is just deny them.

Before verifying information your office is now chasing the wind in the cyber space and has issued threats on the social media community. Sounds familiar?History is now repeating itself, in the shooting at headquarters, instead of looking for murder suspects you went on to look for buses that transported the murdered. I hope you are successful with that one. In 2017 when you and Mr Lungu decided to arrest HH and others for imaginary treason, I questioned the Calibre of those masked officers who brutalized the Hichilema family and employees including law makers like Hon Garry Nkombo. I suspected that those were not police officers but PF thugs in uniforms. This behavior has a price and you will be responsible Mr Kanganja. Can you think properly and do the right thing for the people of Zambia.

Sir, if you love your officers and people of Zambia, come clean on this one. Those were your officers in Shibuyunji, admit.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International