INSPECTOR General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has warned some politicians to desist from inciting citizens against Government.

Mr Kanganja has noted with dismay the video circulating on various social media platforms alleging and purporting that there is a scheme by the Patriotic Front Government to plunge the country into chaos.

He said the video is marred with images of dead bodies all over in the streets and people hacking each other.

The police chief said the video is bent on inciting violence among the general citizenry and also incite people to rise against the government.

“Therefore, members of the public are being called upon not to panic but treat the same video with utmost contempt it deserves. This type of propaganda is very dangerous for our peaceful country and must not be entertained. These are indicators of genocide,” Mr Kanganja said.

He has since ordered officers to immediately get down to the bottom of the same documentary and bring the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.

“We shall not sit and watch people ferment violence while hiding under the veil of politics,” he said.