Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe’s decision to contest the Kamfinsa parliamentary seat has opened the floodgates for prospective mayoral candidates in the 2021 elections.

Among the notables who have openly showed interest include Bonnie Kaonga who is Kawama Ward Councillor.

Others are Leevan Mukuka a close ally of Kang’ombe while current Kitwe District Patriotic Front chairlady Alice Siabula has also expressed interest.

Siabula who had earlier intentions of contesting the Chisamba Parliamentary seat has decided to go for the mayoral seat.

“After consultations and deep reflection with stakeholders and family, we have decided to drop the Chisamba bid and opt for Kitwe Mayor,” she said.

Meanwhile, others believed to be in the race are Kitwe District PF vice chairperson John Chilupula, a former Bupe Ward Councillor and current Deputy Mayor Chando Mbao, the current Riverside Ward Councillor.

As the Country heads to polls next year various political leaders have been preparing to run for different electoral positions.