KANG’OMBE BRIDGE CONNECTING NDEKE AND MULENGA COMPOUND OFFICIALLY OPENED

Kitwe Mayor Christopher kang’ombe yersterday the 24th of April 2021 handed over to the community, the footbridge connecting Ndeke and Mulenga Compound enroute to Chamboli.

And speaking at the same function, the vibrant civic leader stated that he is emulating His Excellency the President, Dr. Edgar C. Lungu by supplementing government efforts in terms of sourcing funds for infrastructure at community level.

Meanwhile, PF Kamfinsa Constituency Vice Chairman Mr. Musonda led party members from Bupe and Ndeke Wards to grace the event and thanked the youthful Mayor for not only initiating the project but also funding it with support from his friends.