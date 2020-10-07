RESPONSE TO MY SUSPENSION LETTER .

I wish to place some facts on the table and respond as follows:

1. In 2016, I was guided by the party not to apply as Member of Parliament (MP) for kwacha Constituency but instead contest as Mayor for Kitwe in order to manage the interests for now MP, Joseph Malanji who had joined from MMD.

Last year in 2019, with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) began consultations on the delimitation of Constituencies and I took note of the dynamics in the 5 constituencies in Kitwe.

I decided to consult the Secretary General of PF, Hon. Davies Mwila on the possibility of me contesting where I grew up in Ndeke and Ndeke Village (currently Kamfinsa Constituency) which would form part of the new Constituency to be created after the delimitation exercise.

The SG guided me to begin establishing myself in Kamfinsa Constituency as well in order to avoid friction with kwacha Constituency MP Joseph Malanji( who for three years kept complaining about my mayoral work in the six wards of his Constituency) . This is a fact no one in PF can dispute.

So the party cannot today claim not to be aware of my political activities in any of the five Constituencies.

The party must guide me further if I need to re-direct my political energies back into Kwacha Constituency since I am being prevented to do any work in the proposed new Constituency or completely abandon my plans for 2021 to apply as MP.

2. Her Honour the Vice President, Madam Inonge Wina left for Lusaka at exactly 09:15hrs on Sunday the 4th of October 2020 through South Downs Airport in Kalulushi. I was on hand to line up to see her off ( reference is made to the picture accompanying this caption).

Our press conference took place at 11:00hrs the same day in Kitwe, one hour and thirty minutes after the Vice President had left for Lusaka.

In short, there was no element of insubordination on our part in having the press briefing.

Finally, let it be on record that we had adequate clearance to proceed with the press conference from the necessary authorities.

Kang’ombe Christopher

07.10.2020