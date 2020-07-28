KANG’OMBE EXERCISES ALOT OF POWER OVER PF RIGHT NOW, HE CAN SQUEEZE THEM

The elected councilors and mayors in Lusaka and Kitwe have only 9 months left in office, so if they’re suspended for 3 months, in effect they have only 6 months left to work.



Christopher Kangombe, this is the time to pull the trigger, in politics timing is of the essence, you need to know when to pull a big move, and that time is now.



Threaten them with resignation to trigger a citywide by election across 5 constituencies on the Copperbelt.

Kangombe actually has a lot of power with him right now, he can squeeze PF and the President.



Kangombe has all but been expelled from PF. He was fired as provincial vice Chairman, they’ve instituted bogus investigations against him. They just can’t expel him now because they fear a Kitwe wide by election across 5 constituencies.



The plan is to expel him in February 2021, that way there will be no by election because the 90 day timeframe will fall into May 2021 when all councils will be dissolved.



So if he wants to hit them hard he needs to strike first and he needs to strike and deliver a permanent devastating blow to the PF.

The time to pull the trigger is now.



If Kangombe phoned President Edgar Lungu tonight to inform him that he was resigning tomorrow, you will see Charles Banda on TV the next morning rescinding the decision to suspend Kitwe City Council.



The last thing President Edgar Lungu wants to see is another by election on the Copperbelt especially after what transpired in Roan last year.