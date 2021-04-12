KANGOMBE MUST PAY K10,000, JAY WAS CHARGED K150

The sentencing of UPND’s Sesheke Central law maker Romeo Kangombe has highlighted PF’s double standards when it comes to application of the law.

Kangombe has been given a 2 year suspended sentence and ordered to pay K10,000 for assaulting 2 police officers. Meanwhile, a PF thug who committed a similar offence when he attacked Lusaka Central Police and beat up police officers was only charged K150.

Zambia never forget such a gov’t that seemingly has double standards when it comes to application of the law and whose police officers are so weak that a single civilian can assault two officers at the same time!!!