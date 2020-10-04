Suspended Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe, Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga and former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu have refuted claims that they have joined the Opposition NDC to contest their Parliamentary seats.

The three have however declared that they will apply to contest Parliamentary seats on the PF ticket.

The trio said this at a joint media briefing in Kitwe.

Mr Kang’ombe reaffirmed his allegiance to the ruling PF adding that his aware of well known people within the ruling Patriotic party who are peddling lies that the trio are working with the opposition National Democratic Congress party but the only sin they have committed is to aspire for higher offices.

“To express an ambition to run for higher political office cannot be the basis upon which some people must be making assertions that we are politically misaligned,” Kang’ombe said.

And Mpundu disclosed that he is now a full time political player and he is aspiring to stand as Member of Parliament for Nkana Constituency.

“Currently, we are engaged in the activities that are meant to ensure the re-election of the PF. I must put it on record that I have intentions to stand as MP for Nkana but that can only happen when i make an official statement,” Mpundu said.

He further charged loyalty was to PF should not be questioned because they have been loyal from 2016 when we were not picked as MP candidates despite being preferred candidates.

“There is no harm to express your desire to be MP, come next year, we will definitely express our intention to stand as MPs. If we are not picked as PF Candidates, then I think let us get there when it happens. It is an assumption that we will not be picked, so we cannot discuss assumptions here,” he said.

He further disclosed that he was aware of Government officials, including PSs, who want to stand as MPs of which at an appropriate time, he will disclose the names.

Asked on her ambitions to stand as Kalulushi MP in 2021, Mulenga confirmed she is contesting the position in 2021.

“Yes, I have heard calls from different people for me to consider running for higher office, but that decision will be made in an orderly manner that does not interfere with orderly functioning of my office, party organisation or any other government functions in the District,”Mulenga said.

She assured the senior PF leaders she was available as before for duty to help mobilise the party ahead of the 2021 elections.