By Patson Chilemba

Kitwe mayor Christopher Kang’ombe was dropped from the provincial party leadership because apart from the manner he handled himself with First Lady Esther Lungu, he was dressed casually when receiving home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo.

Well placed sources in the ruling PF have told Daily Revelation that there were several incidences that led to Kang’ombe being removed from the position of provincial vice-chairperson for the Copperbelt, because of the manner he addressed himself with senior government officials including Esther, Kampyongo and others. The sources said the incident involving Esther just acted as a catalyst towards the final decision reached at by the central committee.

The PF last month removed Kang’ombe from his position of vice-provincial chairperson after he refused to bid farewell to the First Lady when she toured the area.

Party officials have stated publicly that Vice-President Inonge Wina chaired the meeting which resulted in the removal of Kang’ombe from his position, after President Lungu had declared interest to sit on the meeting, on account that his wife Esther was also a topic of discussion.

“There are several incidents, not just that one, even when other ministers several programmes, honourable Kampyongo when he was officiating at Kamfinsa , Kang’ombe never addressed himself appropriately. There are a number of incidences where the young man never behaved well. You cannot be removed on one incidence. There are quite a number of them. The Head of State declared interest, he wasn’t part of the meeting it was chaired by the Vice-President,” the sources said. “You need to understand protocol procedures right, this position I am holding this is how I am supposed to dress. Here I am a mayor stroke abcd, you are doing your official duties of mayoral, you must wear that chain which makes sure that you are a mayor. You can’t say no I don’t care if I don’t wear a chair, you know that I am Kang’ombe. You can’t behave like that. If you are busy allow the deputy to go there with a chain. He was dressed casually when receiving the minister (Kampyongo). He failed to differentiate between government and party function.”