KANGOMBE’S SITUATION CAN’T BE COMPARED TO JJ BANDA’s – KAMPYONGO
Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo, has clarified that it would be inappropriate to compare the treatment of Sesheke UPND Member of Parliament and that of Patriotic Front member, Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda because the former’s case is still pending sentencing, adding that the latter has still faced disciplinary action within the party for his conduct.
Hon. Kampyongo said this when he featured on Phoenix FM’s “Tonight Live” program with Chimweka last evening, stating further that violence towards a police officer or any other innocent law abiding citizen will not be tolerated, regardless of who is perpetrating it.
The Minister made reference to Patriotic Front supporters who have not been spared for violence such as those involved in assaulting Justice Minister, Given Lubinda. He further explained that how the Justice system handles matters taken up to them is beyond his jurisdiction, but has insisted that the law enforcers under his Ministry will do their job fairly until it’s taken up by the Courts of Law.
The Minister who is also Shiwangandu MP, has also disclosed that the Zambia Police have been undergoing refresher courses to prepare them for any eventualities this year along with training on new equipment. He added that police will continue moving with live ammunition, but officers found misusing it, will be brought to book as it is currently being done for the incident around Police Headquarters that occurred on 23rd December 2020.
