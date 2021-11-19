HH responds to youth outcry

Following public outcry spearheaded by the opposition over the appointment of retirees as District Commissioners, President Hakainde Hichilema has changed course and given youths senior positions.

In appointments announced today, the Head of State has appointed Kangwa ‘Jason Kabanana’ Chileshe as PS Arts and Tourism, Chris Mundia a 2010 Unza graduate as State House Legal Advisor, among others.

Prior to elections, HH was active on social media and responded to citizens demands and the latest round seems to have gotten to him that youths wanted a part of the cake.

The UPND are bagging jobs on a day that the PF are losing seats in true juxtaposition of political reality.

-Kalemba