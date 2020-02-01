KANTASHI MP IN A ROAD ACCIDENT.

Kantanshi member of parliament Antony Mumbi has been involved in a Road accident.

 

Wishing you a quick recovery Honourable. 😢😢😢

More details coming….

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here