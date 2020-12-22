Kanyama and Mandevu Townships brace themselves for a march to Police Headquarters to defend Hichilema.

Thousands of ordinary youths in Lusaka have vowed to march to Force Headquarters in solidarity with UPND President Hakainde Hichilema who has been summoned by police for the umpteenth time for an unspecified offence

The youths said this in the Kanyama and Mandevu Townships, the sprawling settlements of Lusaka.

“We are not UPND nor PF though this time around we will vote for HH. Tomorrow morning we are at Police Headquarters by 04hrs. This is too much they have abused HH for a long time. We will face their second hand fire engines (Armoured vehicles) head on “.