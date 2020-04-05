A 25 year old woman of Kanyama Mutanda bantu is currently receiving treatment after her husband punched and deformed her face for having access to his personal handset.

According to the information we gathered, Jordan Bweupe told his wife yesterday evening that he went for night shift in a named biscuit company in industrial area. He [Jordan] arrived home around 08 : 15 hours this morning looking tired and went straight to sleep.

While he was in bed resting Mr. Bweupe’s wife got a tip – off from neighbors that her husband in fact spent a night with a sex worker few metres away from their house.

“After ba neighbor baniuza ati batake Mapalo benze bagona kuli iyi hule yapaja, ndiye pamene nasegula phone yawo nachimbombo and napeza ma photos ninshi bakising’a hule ija”, she narrated.

Upon realizing that his phone was being viewing like a cinema at Fresh View, Jordan got upset and turned his wife into a punching bag mercilessly.