By: Prisca Lumingu Banda

Kanyama Constituency Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri has denied having authorized any individual to collect money from marketeers for the construction of a police station.

The lawmaker says it is only her political enemies that are collecting monies from marketeers disguised as being fund-raised for the construction of the police station.

Some traders in Kanyama have alleged that individuals sent by Ms. Phiri have been collecting money from them as part of the community contribution towards the construction of the police station.

But Ms. Phiri has clarified that it is only the well established business community in Kanyama that have been engaged to contribute towards the construction works and not marketeers.

Ms. Phiri who is Minister of Gender says she is not aware that unscrupulous people who are her political enemies were stealing from the poor marketeers and engaging in such illegalities.