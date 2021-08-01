KANYAMA PF ATTACK SAGA; A CONSIDERED VIEW

This whole saga looks like the hallmark of PF. It has PF signatures all over it.

My suspicion could be that PF Chawama was just revenging on PF Kanyama/Intercity for what happened the other day.

Keep in mind that most of PF Kanyama is actually PF Intercity that accompanied the PF SG into Chawama the other day and a fight broke out amongst themselves. It was a simple issue of “turf”.

Keep in mind PF Intercity is actually PF Kanyama and PF Kamugodi where Inno belonged to, but was outlawed and shunted into PF Chawama.

Remember that after Inno was arrested PF Chawama cried foul that they saw and identified some PF Intercity & PF Kanyama Cadres dressed in poliice uniforms amongst cops and DEC officers conducting the operation.

So really one can not rule out that yesterday’s attack in Kanyama was executed by PF Chawama to revenge on Inno’s arrest, the burning of the Chawama PF offices run by Inno’s group and the nasty open physical fight in Chawama the other day in the presence of the PF SG Mwila.

One can actually see that this whole violent saga looks like a classic case of “taking the fight to someone’s doorstep”. It’s actually another silent “art of war”.

Simply put;

#PF is at war with itself !!

#PF has declared war on itself !!

I submit.