Kanye West has refused to let his political ambitions be defeated after his ill-fated run in the US presidential election and has vowed to try again in 2024.

The rapper, 43, mounted an election campaign this year which was mired in controversy as he shared intimate details of his marriage to Kim Kardashian in an attempt to court votes.

Kanye’s presidential bid had all but fizzled out as Americans took to the polls yesterday, but his name was present on several ballot sheets across the country.

He has since conceded defeat in a tweet which showed his silhouette against a map of the US.

Kanye vowed to try again in four years time writing: “WELP KANYE 2024.”

The hip-hop star was reportedly listed as the Vice Presidential candidate for the American Independent Party in the state of California in yesterday’s vote.

He was also listed as a candidate for the Birthday Party and as an Independent candidate in several other states.

One of the states which featured Kanye on the ballot was Vermont, which listed him as an independent and reports suggest he brought in around 1,200 votes – around 0.3% of the state’s total.

Yesterday, Kanye took to Twitter to declare he was going to vote in his first ever presidential election – and he was voting for himself.

He tweeted: “God is so good Smiling face with smiling eyes Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

Kanye also bizarrely tweeted pictures of himself in the voting booth and even one shot showing him filling in his ballot.

He added: “The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

The form appeared to show he’d added his own name to the form – effectively spoiling the ballot.

The next election takes place in 2024 and Kanye has vowed to run again.