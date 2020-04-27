Despite Forbes Magazine officially declaring him hip-hop’s second billionaire after Jay Z, rapper Kanye West is still unhappy as he believes the publication still undervalued him.

Forbes calculated West’s net worth at a whopping $1.3 billion, which is more than cosmetics juggernaut and sister in law Kylie Jenner’s $1 billion evaluation.

The figure includes valuing his stake in the Yeezy sneaker line, which Forbes describes as “one of the great retail stories of the century,” at $1.26, $17 million in cash and 35 million in stocks.

Added to that, West’s other notable assets, according to his team, are $81 million in property and $21 million in land.

West and his reality TV star wife, Kim Kardashian, are also known to own property in Los Angeles and Wyoming.

Regarded as one of the best selling artists of the century so far, West’s GOOD Music label and the rights to his back catalogue is said to be worth at least $90 million.

Despite Forbes acknowledgement of his burgeoning wealth, West reportedly hit back at Forbes for undermining him with their latest evaluation.

“It’s not a billion,” an enraged West reportedly texted them. “It’s 3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

West has been unhappy with Forbes after it refused to classify him as a billionaire last year.

He is said to have texted a reporter it was a “disrespectful article,” that was “purposely snubbing me”.

Things came to a head earlier this year after West’s name was absent from Forbes’s annual list of billionaires.

“You know what you’re doing,” he is said to have texted a Forbes journalist. “You’re toying with me and I’m not gonna lie down and take it anymore in Jesus name.”