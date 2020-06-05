Kanye West has made a $2 million donation to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbrery and Breonna Taylor.

West established a 529 education plan to fully cover college tuition for Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd, according to West’s representative.

West’s donation, which was also directed to the legal teams for the Arbery and Taylor families, comes in the wake of mass protests across the country following the deaths. Many voices in entertainment are calling for an end to systematic racism, police brutality and action from political leadership.

Three of the Minneapolis Police officers arrested in Floyd’s death make their first court appearance Thursday afternoon, as the Floyd family holds the first of several planned memorial services.