Kanye West might soon be in competition with wife Kim Kardashian and sister in law Kylie Jenner after his Yeezy brand filed for a trademark for beauty and skincare products.

According to TMZ, West’s team filed for a trademark that would potentially cover a number of products including makeup, nail polish, hair care, bath gels, moisturizers, face masks, eyelashes, shaving creams, fragrances, toothpaste, deodorant, and possibly “scented pine cones and aromatherapy pillows.”

The Forbes certified billionaire will thus be in direct competition with Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line and sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s massively popular Kylie Cosmetics.

This is not Kanye’s first romance with cosmetics.

In February 2017, news broke that West’s team had filed legal documents declaring their intention to produce a range of products including makeup and fragrances that would carry the Donda name. Nothing much seemed to have come from that venture.